Two NYPD officers were injured in a bizarre New Year's Eve knife attack outside the annual Times Square celebrations late Saturday evening, law enforcement sources said.

The attack occurred around 10 p.m. on Manhattan's 8th Avenue between 51st and 52nd streets, roughly one block outside the Times Square perimeter set up for the ball drop festivities.

Senior police officials said the preliminary investigation suggests a man swung a large knife, possibly a machete, at two officers on the busy street. They were both struck with the weapon, but not seriously injured.

At least one officer fired upon the suspect, striking him in the shoulder, the sources said. His injuries are also non-life-threatening.

The knife attack and gunfire startled a long line of crowds waiting to join the NYE celebrations. A local pizza shop employee said panicked revelers fled amid the chaos.

Police have closed down the immediate area for their investigation. The nearby New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square was not being impacted.