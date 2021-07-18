Harlem

NYPD: Officer Saves Stabbing Victim With Empty Chip Bag and Tape

Bodycam footage shows an officer aid a stabbing victim in Harlem using an empty chip bag.
A cop in New York City is being credited with saving a stabbing victim's life by using an empty potato chip bag and tape.

Officer Ronald Kennedy responded to a reported stabbing in the 28th precinct on Lenox Avenue back on July 7. Bodycam video shows Kennedy rush to a man's aid with significant blood on his chest.

"Go get me a bag of potato chips right now," the officer is heard shouting in the video. "Go in there and get me tape," he commands to someone nearby.

Kennedy lies the victim flat on the ground with the help of others and uses the empty chip bag and tape to stop the bleeding. EMS responded moments later and transported the victim to the hospital.

"According to the attending physician at Harlem Hospital, the actions of the officer saved the victim's life," the video tweeted by NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea reads.

Some may find the bodycam footage graphic.

