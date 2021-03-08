gun violence

NYPD Officer Saved by Bulletproof Vest After Gunfire in Brooklyn

A New York City police officer who was shot is expected to survive because he was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time.

Police say officers responded to a call on 42 Hawthorne Street in Brooklyn around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday where a suspect, who was possibly armed, was barricaded. When cops ascended the stairs of the building, someone appeared with a gun and gunfire was exchanged, according to a senior law enforcement official.

The officer, who has not been identified, was struck in the chest. He was transported to Kings County Hospital where he's expected to recover, according to the police department.

Authorities later discovered that a man had been shot by the suspect. The alleged gunman has been taken into custody but it's unclear if charges have been filed.

An investigation is ongoing and no other information was immediately available.

