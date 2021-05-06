NYPD

NYPD Officer Opens Fire at Driver Near Intrepid Museum Following Report of Stolen Car

Police-NYPD-Generic

New York City police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near the Intrepid Museum early Thursday morning following a pursuit of a reportedly stolen vehicle.

Police say officers spotted the four-door Camry sometime after midnight Thursday and attempted to pull the vehicle over at 44th Street and 12th Avenue. The driver, a 44-year-old man, allegedly backed into a police car and that's when one officer fired one or two shots but didn't hit anything.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officers took the driver into custody and no injuries were reported. Charges are pending for the man who has not been identified.

Local

NYC Subway 2 hours ago

NYC Transit Union Reports 3 Incidents Involving People With Mental Illness in 24 Hours

New York 4 hours ago

NY Extends Eviction, Foreclosure Protections Through August

Investigators are working to find out the circumstances of the incident and no other information was immediately available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

NYPDcrime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us