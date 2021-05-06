NYPD Officer Opens Fire at Driver Near Intrepid Museum Following Report of Stolen Car

New York City police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near the Intrepid Museum early Thursday morning following a pursuit of a reportedly stolen vehicle.

Police say officers spotted the four-door Camry sometime after midnight Thursday and attempted to pull the vehicle over at 44th Street and 12th Avenue. The driver, a 44-year-old man, allegedly backed into a police car and that's when one officer fired one or two shots but didn't hit anything.

Officers took the driver into custody and no injuries were reported. Charges are pending for the man who has not been identified.

Investigators are working to find out the circumstances of the incident and no other information was immediately available.