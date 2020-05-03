NYPD Officer on Modified Duty Following Taser Incident in East Village: Commissioner

An officer has been placed on modified duty stemming from a violent arrest in the East Village on Saturday, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea confirmed.

The incident was captured on camera and video of the arrest has caught the attention of activists and New York City leaders who have demanded the city enact fair and uniform enforcement of social distancing across all communities.

The NYPD says a number of its officers approached a small group that was not following social distancing orders along Avenue D and East 9th Street. When some of the group refused to disperse officers approached and discovered a bag of marijuana, the NYPD said.

The department says a man became aggressive with officers and when they tried to arrest him a woman tried to intervene.

During these arrests another man entered the area and "took a fighting stance against" an officer after he was asked to disperse, the NYPD said. In the video widely circulated, the officer is seen using a Taser to warn the man and then the two struggle and the officer slaps the man.

“I am aware of the video that’s out there. It’s being investigated currently by our Internal Affairs Bureau,” the commissioner said.

Shakiem Brunson, 31, and Ashley Serrano, 22, were charged with resisting arrest, obstructing government administration, criminal possession of a weapon and disorderly conduct, the NYPD said. Brunson was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Donni Wright, 33, was similarly charged with resisting arrest, obstructing government administration, disorderly conduct as well as assault on a police officer and menacing.

The NYPD did not provide specific details about how much marijuana was recovered from the incident or what weapons Brunson and Serrano held in their possession.

Councilwoman Carlina River called for an investigation into the use of "excessive force," when she retweeted the video on Sunday.

"Regardless of what transpired before the video, what is the justification for the rage? Where's the professionalism and de-escalation tactics we should expect?" Rivera said.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams help a virtual availability Sunday afternoon to call on improved enforcement among the department. In addition to calling for a full and thorough investigation, Adams said the NYPD must enforcement the same practices in all of New York City's communities.

"We cannot in one community remove basketball courts and in other communities allow large crowds to gather in parks... it sends the wrong message," said Adams.

"We cannot issue summonses to people without face masks in one area but not in another," he added, referencing a tweet from Councilman Chaim Deutsch who asked why New Yorkers were getting summonses for not wearing masks when the NYPD was handing them out over the weekend for free.

Commissioner Shea said 51 summonses were issued Saturday, adding the majority were given for social distancing violations.