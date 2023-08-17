NYPD officer hurt in Bronx crash: Police

An NYPD officer was injured in an overnight crash while trying to avoid a speeding SUV that struck his department vehicle, according to police.

The police vehicle was on patrol at East 168th Street and Washington Avenue in Morrisania after 3 a.m. Thursday when it had to swerve out of the way of an oncoming speeding vehicle that had run a red light.

As the officer tried to avoid the late model Range Rover, he crashed into a light pole, according to police. The pole then collapsed and the stoplights in the intersection went out.

The officer driving refused medical attention at the scene, but was taken to Jacobi Hospital with a leg injury. He was expected to recover.

The other car that came speeding at the police vehicle fled from the scene. No arrests have yet been made.

An investigation is ongoing.