NYPD Officer, Girlfriend Indicted in Son’s Freezing Garage Murder to Appear in Court

An NYPD officer and his fiancee indicted by a Suffolk County grand jury in the death of the cop's 8-year-old son, who was allegedly left to freeze to death in a cold garage, will appear in court on Thursday.

Michael Valva, 40, and his fiancee, Angela Pollina, are due in the county's family court for a hearing on allegations they also abused five other children living in their Center Moriches home. The couple were indicted last week in Thomas Valva's death.

Detectives say the two forced Thomas to sleep in a cold garage at their home. By the time the little boy got to a hospital, his body temperature was only 76 degrees, possibly indicating an earlier time of death.

A judge ordered Michael Valva held without bail after he pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree murder and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The judge also ordered Pollina held without bail on the same charges.

Thomas’ mom Justyna Zubko-Valva wept in court last week, holding his funeral card, as prosecutors detailed the abuse he allegedly suffered. He exhibited signs of autism, authorities said.

They described a pattern of verbal and physical abuse, including food deprivation and being denied blankets, pillows and even clothing. Both came to school, prosecutors said, wearing diapers because they weren’t allowed to use the bathroom at home.

In court, prosecutors claimed some of the abuse was captured on a camera in the garage labeled "the kids’ room" -- and that Pollina texted video clips to Michael Valva while he was on the job.

The DA's office also alleged that the pair mocked the kids in text messages and that Michael Valva called Thomas a "f—-ing moron" and a "stupid f—-ing son of a bitch" when the boy fell repeatedly in the garage.

County legislators have promised public hearings in an effort to avoid other children suffering a similar fate as Thomas. There is intense pressure on authorities over the handling of the case by the Department of Social Services, with reports that there had been dozens of calls about the welfare of the Valva children over the years.

