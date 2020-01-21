NYPD Officer Gets Pinned Between Two Cars in Lower East Side Traffic Stop: Police

An NYPD officer was injured after getting pinned between two cars during a traffic stop in the Lower East Side, according to law enforcement officials.

The officer in an unmarked Ford had pulled over another sedan on East Houston near Avenue D Tuesday evening when a van came from behind and hit the police cruiser, police said. That crash left the officer, who was leaning on the hood of his car, trapped between his vehicle and the one he had just pulled over.

One witness said after seeing the van strike the officer's car, he saw the cop get sent into the air and onto the sidewalk.

With the officer injured, the black minivan took off but was soon caught just a few blocks away on Delancey Street between Columbia and Pitt streets by other cops. The driver was taken into custody and charges were pending against him.

The officer was taken to Bellevue Hospital and was listed in serious but stable condition with a leg injury, police said. He is expected to survive.