NYPD Officer Breaks Leg After 20-Foot fall from Helicopter During Training Exercise: Police

By NBC New York Staff

An NYPD officer is recovering after suffering a scary injury while in the middle of training at the police academy in Queens, police said.

The Emergency Service Unit was conducting the exercise just after noon on Thursday, which involved the officer repelling from a helicopter about 20 feet in the air.

As he starts to head down, he and the repel line fall hard — slamming into the ground below.

Fellow officers rushed to his side. Police said he was airlifted to Jacobi Hospital conscious and alert after suffering a compound fracture in his leg. He is expected to survive.

