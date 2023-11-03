NYPD

NYPD officer appears to use homophobic slur on police car speaker

The incident, which was captured in a viral Instagram video, is “under internal review,” the police department said 

By NBC News

New York City police said they are conducting an “internal review” following the spread of a video on social media that appears to show an officer using a homophobic slur on a police car announcement system. 

video shared on Instagram last week, which had more than 2 million views Thursday, appears to show an officer in the passenger’s seat of a marked police car making a comment about oral sex and then saying “f----t.”

The Instagram user who shared the video did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

In an email Thursday, an NYPD spokesperson said: “The Department does not tolerate discrimination in any form and is committed to respectful work environments for our diverse workforce. The incident is under internal review.”

The Gay Officers Action League, or GOAL, a nonprofit advocacy group serving LGBTQ NYPD officers, said in a statement Wednesday: “We condemn such behavior because it is reprehensible and a severe violation of the trust and expectations we have for our fellow law enforcement professionals.

