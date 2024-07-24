Manhattan

Moped rider punches 2 unconscious after Manhattan sidewalk bump, cops say

By NBC New York Staff

A moped rider bumped a man standing on a Manhattan sidewalk, knocked him unconscious when he protested -- and then knocked his friend unconscious when he tried to intervene, authorities said Wednesday.

According to the NYPD, the moped rider was riding the bike on the sidewalk along Ninth Avenue in Midtown when he knocked into a 56-year-old who had been standing outside a bar.

An argument ensued, and cops say the moped rider punched the other man in the face, knocking him out. The victim's 38-year-old friend stepped in and, too, found himself blacked out on the pavement.

The younger victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The man who initially was bumped also was transported, though with less serious injuries.

The moped rider rode off after the takedown. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

