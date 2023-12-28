NYPD makes arrest in Brooklyn home invasion rape

An arrest has been made in a home invasion where a woman was raped in her Borough Park home just days before Christmas, police said Thursday.

The home invasion occurred around 6 p.m. on Dec. 23 in the area of 59th Street and 9th Avenue where police said two men forced their way into the victim's home. One of the men raped the 49-year-old victim before the two suspects left the house, according to authorities.

A suspect, 22-year-old Mohammed Izzeddin of Brooklyn, was arrested Thursday and faces numerous charges in connection with the case, including rape, robbery, sex abuse, and unlawful imprisonment, the NYPD announced.

Police released photos and asked the public for information in identifying the men pictured.

