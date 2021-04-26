NYPD Investigating Reports of Suspicious Package in Front of Met Museum

Reports of a suspicious package located in the front of the Metropolitan Museum of Art have prompted a significant police response and shut down of nearby streets.

The NYPD issued an advisory around 2:55 p.m. on Monday following reports of the package on the Upper Seat Side.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

🚨 ADVISORY: Officers are currently investigating reports of a suspicious package in front of @metmuseum on the Upper East Side. 5th Avenue, East 81st Street to East 84th Street is CLOSED to traffic & pedestrians.



Please avoid the area. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/KGiTxKvKMv — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) April 26, 2021

Officers were seen patrolling near the site with K9 officers.

The department closed off Fifth Avenue between East 81st Street and East 84th Street for the ongoing investigation.

The advisory asked people to avoid the area.

This story is developing.