NYPD Investigating Reports of Suspicious Package in Front of Met Museum

Reports of a suspicious package located in the front of the Metropolitan Museum of Art have prompted a significant police response and shut down of nearby streets.
The NYPD issued an advisory around 2:55 p.m. on Monday following reports of the package on the Upper Seat Side.
Officers were seen patrolling near the site with K9 officers.
The department closed off Fifth Avenue between East 81st Street and East 84th Street for the ongoing investigation.
The advisory asked people to avoid the area.
This story is developing.