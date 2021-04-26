Upper East Side

NYPD Investigating Reports of Suspicious Package in Front of Met Museum

Police on the Upper East Side investigate reports of a suspicious package.
News 4

Reports of a suspicious package located in the front of the Metropolitan Museum of Art have prompted a significant police response and shut down of nearby streets.

The NYPD issued an advisory around 2:55 p.m. on Monday following reports of the package on the Upper Seat Side.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officers were seen patrolling near the site with K9 officers.

The department closed off Fifth Avenue between East 81st Street and East 84th Street for the ongoing investigation.

News

reopening 9 hours ago

Cuomo Eases COVID Rules for Gyms, Offices, Casinos — and Says NY's Iconic State Fair is On

Coronavirus 54 mins ago

Fauci Says U.S. Should See a Turning Point in the Pandemic ‘Within a Few Weeks'

The advisory asked people to avoid the area.

This story is developing.

This article tagged under:

Upper East SideNYPDThe Met
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us