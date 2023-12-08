Unloaded military-grade weapon found in basement of Brooklyn home: Police sources

In a shocking find, a military weapon was found in the basement of a home in Brooklyn, according to law enforcement sources.

The device, which sources said had the looks of a rocket launcher, was spotted in the basement of the home in East Flatbush just after 12 p.m.

Chopper 4 footage showed a large law enforcement presence at the scene on East 35th Street near Linden Boulevard. Police did not confirm what kind of weapon it was, but said that it was not loaded.

A plumber working in the basement of the home came across the device before backing out and calling police, sources said. The device was said to have some insulation inside of it.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

No injuries had been reported and there were no reports of any arrests. The bomb squad was at the scene investigating the device.