NYPD Investigates Shooting at Grand Central Platform

Train service was temporarily suspended after a shooting on a train platform inside Grand Central Terminal.

NYPD confirmed a shooting on the 4/5/6 platform around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. According to police, a man was shot in the arm and transported to Bellevue Hospital.

Investigating officers were observed using K9 units to track possible suspects.

.@NYPDTransit K9 tracing scent of suspect who shot a man on the 456 platform at Grand Central Terminal. pic.twitter.com/inAJi5E8cB — 𝐌𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐍. 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 (@MylesMill) August 15, 2020

Police did not have any suspects in custody immediately following the incident.

The MTA said all southbound 4 and 6 trains were impacted by the shooting and police investigation.