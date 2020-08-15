Crime and Courts

Grand Central

NYPD Investigates Shooting at Grand Central Platform

Train service was temporarily suspended after a shooting on a train platform inside Grand Central Terminal.

NYPD confirmed a shooting on the 4/5/6 platform around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. According to police, a man was shot in the arm and transported to Bellevue Hospital.

Investigating officers were observed using K9 units to track possible suspects.

Police did not have any suspects in custody immediately following the incident.

The MTA said all southbound 4 and 6 trains were impacted by the shooting and police investigation.

