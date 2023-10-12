NYPD investigating possible bias attack on 3 men by group yelling anti-Palestinian statements

The NYPD is investigating an attack and harassment of a group of men on Wednesday in Brooklyn as a possible bias crime.

Around 15 men were in three vehicles driving on 86th Street in the Bay Ridge section of Brooklyn Wednesday night when they drove by three men eating outside and started yelling out anti-Palestinian statements, police said. At least one of the people in the car was waving an Israeli flag, police said.

The three cars parked by the victims and a number of people got out of the vehicles, approached the men and made additional anti-Palestinian statements, according to police.

Police said some of the men then assaulted the youngest victim, an 18-year-old man, including punching and kicking him repeatedly. The alleged attackers harassed the other victims, a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, before getting back in their cars and driving off, police said.

The 18-year-old victim refused medical treatment at the scene after sustaining minor injuries.

No one else was injured in the incident, police said.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the attack.