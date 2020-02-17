NYPD Detective Who Fought for 9/11 First Responder’s Benefits Dies From Suicide

An NYPD detective, who once talked with NBC New York after tirelessly fighting for a 9/11 first responder to get badly needed medical funds, was found dead from an apparent suicide at a home in Queens, sources said.

Detective Paul Federico was discovered at his mother's Maspeth home Monday afternoon, sources told NBC New York. Witnesses at the scene said distraught family members were gathering in front of the home.

The veteran detective was featured in a 2018 story with News 4, when he helped get Michael Dorian the necessary funds after he was suffering from an illness as a result of his time at Ground Zero in the aftermath of the September 11 terror attacks.

Federico followed an investigative trail that led him to NBC New York, and a portion of an interview that proved the very ill Dorian was at the site on 9/11 — hence making him eligible for the Victims Compensation Fund.

Mayor Bill de Blasio sent out a tweet with his condolences, calling the loss "heartbreaking."

Federico's death is the first department suicide in 2020, coming off an alarming and tragic 2019 when ten officers took their own lives.

If you or someone you know is in a crisis, including at risk of suicide or self-harm, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Trained counselors are available 24/7.