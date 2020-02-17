NYPD

NYPD Detective Who Fought for 9/11 First Responder’s Benefits Dies From Suicide

The detective vigorously fought to get necessary funding for an NYPD officer who was sick as a result of his time at Ground Zero on 9/11, and later talked with NBC New York about his tireless work.

By David Ushery

NBCUniversal, Inc.

An NYPD detective, who once talked with NBC New York after tirelessly fighting for a 9/11 first responder to get badly needed medical funds, was found dead from an apparent suicide at a home in Queens, sources said.

Detective Paul Federico was discovered at his mother's Maspeth home Monday afternoon, sources told NBC New York. Witnesses at the scene said distraught family members were gathering in front of the home.

The veteran detective was featured in a 2018 story with News 4, when he helped get Michael Dorian the necessary funds after he was suffering from an illness as a result of his time at Ground Zero in the aftermath of the September 11 terror attacks.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Peekskill 8 hours ago

Mom Stabs 8-Year-Old Son Inside NY Home: Police

Billy Joel 8 hours ago

Billy Joel’s Plans for Horse Stable Raise Concerns About Manure Smells

Federico followed an investigative trail that led him to NBC New York, and a portion of an interview that proved the very ill Dorian was at the site on 9/11 — hence making him eligible for the Victims Compensation Fund.

Mayor Bill de Blasio sent out a tweet with his condolences, calling the loss "heartbreaking."

Federico's death is the first department suicide in 2020, coming off an alarming and tragic 2019 when ten officers took their own lives.

If you or someone you know is in a crisis, including at risk of suicide or self-harm, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Trained counselors are available 24/7.

This article tagged under:

NYPDQueenssuicide
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us