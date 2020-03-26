NYPD Identifies First Member to Die From COVID-19; Deputy Commissioner Tests Positive

The New York Police Department has announced the death of one of its members - believed to be the first amongst its ranks related to COVID-19.

The NYPD says Dennis Dickson was a custodial assistant with the department for 14 years.

"We are sad to announce the passing of our own NYPD family member, Custodial Assistant Dennis Dickson. Mr. Dickson faithfully served this department for 14 yrs & is the 1st member to succumb to the COVID-19 virus. Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this time," the NYPD tweeted.

News 4 also learned late Thursday that Deputy Commissioner John Miller tested positive for COVID-19. Multiple law enforcement officials said Miller is in Lenox Hill Hospital for treatment.

Sources say Miller is alert and in good spirits, and he's been taking calls from family and friends throughout the day.

Nearly 9 percent of the NYPD's uniformed officers called out sick Wednesday, and while only a fraction of those actually have the coronavirus, the department expects the number of sick calls to keep rising.

Wednesday's sick call of more than 3,200 officers was up more than a full percentage point from Tuesday and more than two percentage points from Monday.

Some 197 officers now have COVID-19, in addition to 39 civilian employees.