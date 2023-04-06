Complaint Leads to NYC Townhouse Death Mystery

A grim discovery has led to an apparent murder mystery on Staten Island.

Human remains discovered at a New Brighton townhouse by cops investigating a complaint earlier this week have been identified as those of a 43-year-old woman, the NYPD said Thursday.

She had been shot more than once in the torso.

It wasn't clear where exactly the remains were found -- whether inside the multifamily home on York Avenue or on the property -- nor was it known how long they may have been there. The NYPD was withholding the woman's name pending family notification but said her case had been ruled a homicide.

The medical examiner's office was conducting an autopsy to determine how the woman died.

She was found Monday afternoon. No arrests have been made, and no other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.