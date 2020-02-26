New York City

NYPD Hires Nurses to Assist Officers With Homeless Outreach

NBC New York

The New York Police Department hired a group of trained nurses to help officers with homeless outreach, the commissioner said Tuesday.

The nurses will give medical evaluations to homeless men and women in the city while police are interacting with them and encouraging them to check into shelters, the New York Daily News reported.

“Nurses are going out with police officers,” Commissioner Dermot Shea said. “This is a new age.”

Local

Crime and Courts 21 mins ago

NYPD Raids Manhattan HQ of Canadian Fashion Mogul Peter Nygard Amid Sex Abuse Claims

animals 8 hours ago

Park Rangers Search for Duck Spotted in Central Park With Plastic Stuck Around Beak

The objective is to have the nurses follow along while officers are dispatched to respond to complaints of homeless encampments or when they are focused on areas where homeless tend to congregate.

“What we’re running into many times is mental illness," Shea said. "We’re running into people who, for many reasons, don’t want to go to a shelter.”

The commissioner said he hopes the deployment of medical professionals will help the department make the determination of whether an individual needs medical services or if they are a danger to themselves or others.

Shea said this will create a shift so that interaction with homeless will not just be “from a law enforcement perspective but from a medical perspective too.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New York CityNYPDhomelessness
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us