NYPD Hate Crime Task Force Investigating Nazi Symbols Found on Cash from NYC Bank

The NYPD's hate crime task force has launched an investigation after a woman received bills stamped with Nazi symbols from an ATM on the Upper East Side.

The bills were withdrawn Saturday morning from a Chase Bank ATM at the branch on East 86th Street and York Avenue. One of the bills had a blue swastika stamped on the back of it, while another had a Nazi war eagle.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The woman returned the bills to the bank, which removed them from circulation.

The task force is looking to track down who may have tampered with the bills. Chase Bank said that it took the machine the bills were dispersed from out of service, but it was reloaded with cash and was back in operation Wednesday evening.

The bank called the incident "unacceptable" and was looking into the matter on their own.