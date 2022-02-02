Emotions High as NYPD Mourns 2nd Officer in Week at St. Patrick's Cathedral Funeral

What to Know Two NYPD officers, Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, died after they were shot in Harlem on Jan. 21 while responding to a domestic violence call

A third officer shot the gunman, Lashawn McNeil; McNeil died of his wounds early last week

Rivera's funeral was held Friday at St. Patrick's Cathedral; Mora's funeral will be held Wednesday at the same location

For the second time in less than a week, a sea of cops and civilian mourners are converging on midtown Manhattan's St. Patrick's Cathedral to pay tribute to a young officer gunned down while answering a call for help in Harlem.

Officer Wilbert Mora's funeral is set for Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Roman Catholic cathedral where his police partner, Jason Rivera, was eulogized and posthumously promoted to detective on Friday. Both officers were shot Jan. 22 while responding to a call about a domestic argument in an apartment.

Mora was shot in the head and had a bullet lodged in his brain. He was taken off life support at a Manhattan hospital four days after the shooting. His heart, liver, pancreas and both kidneys were donated to others before he passed away, enabling doctors to save five additional lives.

Mora, 27, joined the NYPD in Oct. 2018, after graduating from John Jay College of Criminal Justice. A student of Dominican descent who'd grown up in East Harlem, he was interested in improving relations between police and the neighborhoods they patrolled, according to one of his professors, Irina Zakirova.

That sensibility endured in his police work. Stephanie McGraw, a domestic violence victims' advocate who got to know Mora while visiting his stationhouse, said last week that he “understood the importance of getting into this very crucial and important role as a police officer — to not only make a difference but to bring some more men and women of color into the NYPD."

Hundreds of New York's Finest and many others lined up to mourn Wilbert Mora, the second NYPD officer killed in an ambush inside a Harlem apartment more than a week ago. NBC New York's Ida Siegal reports.

At the same time, Mora made 33 arrests during his few years on the job. Fellow officers recalled him as a humble, helpful colleague who took the bus to work.

His contributions to helping others continued after his death. Mora's organ donations benefited five people, according to the organization that handled the gift.

The gunman, Lashawn McNeil, 47, died after a third officer shot him as he tried to flee, officials said.

On Tuesday, the public joined friends, family and colleagues from near and far to pay their respects Tuesday to Mora.

The grief came from those who knew and loved him — and from those just learning about him for the first time, who were so saddened by his murder that they felt compelled to come in person and hopefully send a message to the family.

The typically busy Fifth Avenue came to a standstill, as a sea of cops were on hand while Mora's casket was brought inside the cathedral.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced Mora's death last week in a tweet, shortly after he underwent surgery to donate his organs, adding to what she called “incalculable” grief within the department.

Sewell called Mora "3 times a hero. For choosing a life of service. For sacrificing his life to protect others. For giving life even in death through organ donation."

Mora and Rivera “were dedicated, courageous and compassionate officers, loved by many. The pain their families feel is immeasurable. We pray for them; we will be strong for them,” Sewell said in a message after Mora's death.

An officer who worked with Mora and Rivera remembered how Mora’s powerful physique — tall and stocky with a football player’s frame — belied how approachable he was.

“He was a very humble young man. He was always happy, always eager to help any way he could,” Officer Keith Hall said Tuesday.

“I just grieve for his family. I’m grieving on my own, but I can only imagine what the family’s feeling,” said Hall, who has collected more than $310,000 in a fundraiser for the slain officers' families.

“The city should be grieving after losing two great people who were great, great individuals who served the community and then paid the ultimate sacrifice. So we all should be heavy hearted right now,” he said.

The officers' deaths echoed the 2014 killings of another pair of officers, Wenjian Liu, 32, and Rafael Ramos, 40, who were fatally shot by a man who ambushed them as they sat in their patrol car. That was the last time multiple NYPD officers were killed in the same incident; only five such incidents have occurred in the last 20 years, excluding the terror attacks on 9/11.

Auxiliary police officers Yevgeniy Borisovitch and Nicholas Pekearo were gunned down in Greenwich Village on March 14, 2007. The two were chasing a suspect who had just shot and killed a worker inside a pizza restaurant.

In 2004, detectives Patrick Rafferty and Robert Parker were shot and killed after arriving at the scene of a domestic violence suspect attempting to steal a car on Sept. 10. On March 10, 2003, detectives Rodney Andrews and James Nemorin were shot and killed in their car after both were discovered to be police during an undercover drug operation on Staten Island.

Mora and Rivera were the first NYPD officers killed in the line of duty by a gunman since 2017, when Miosotis Familia, 48, was ambushed as she wrote in a notebook in a mobile command post in the Bronx. Two officers killed in 2019 died by friendly fire.

"The system continues to fail us. We are not safe anymore," a heartbroken Dominique Luzuriaga said in a tearful memorial to her fallen husband.