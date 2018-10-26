A former NYPD detective was thrust back into the dangers of police work this week when he came across a suspicious package addressed to Robert De Niro.

Glen Cunningham has been working security for De Niro for years. He was scanning the mail that comes into his boss' office Tuesday when he saw something that didn't sit right.

"There was a couple envelopes that looked a little shady, but there was one that stood out and I gave it due diligence and I read it, I just made a note in my head."

At that point photos of mail bombs posted to prominent people all around the country had not been publicized, but Cunningham's suspicions were still raised enough for him to put it in a bin behind his seat.

On Wednesday, watching the news, Cunningham realized his employer could be in danger.

The bulky yellow envelopes with multiple stamps and return address to Rep. Deborah Wasserman Schultz broadcast on the news matched the package he had screened.

"The hair on the back of my neck stood up... I was thinking about safety and who's in the building right now."

That package turned out to be one of 13 crude package explosives found mailed around the country so far to prominent people in multiple states. The former NYPD detective's next call was to De Niro.

"I kept him abreast of everything that was going on step-by-step what was happening, he was very concerned for everyone's safety and I told him that everyone was safe," he said.

The NYPD counter terrorism head has praised Cunningham's actions.