NYPD Crime Stats Show Troubling Upward Trend in Anti-Semitic Crimes, Teen Robberies

What to Know The NYPD crime stats show there were 234 anti-Semitic crimes motivated by hate in 2019, an increase of 72 from the previous year

Teen robbery victims jumped up nearly 43 percent since mid-year, with the biggest spikes among 14- and 15-year-old victims

Among the good notes to come from the report: Overall crime was down for 2019, with nearly 1,000 less victims on the whole for the city

A review of the NYPD’s crime statistics for 2019 gave some reason for hope, but largely showed some darker trends developing.

The most glaring number to come out of the findings was that hate crimes in the city increased by 72 incidents from 2018, something that NYPD brass said Tuesday is going to be addressed.

“The best way to fight hate is by shining a light on it,” said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. The department stressed that they are committing more resources to stopping the troubling upward trend, most of which was geared toward Jewish people.

“The spike in hate crimes is driven by anti-Semitic motivation,” noted Chief Mike LiPetri, who added crimes that increased the most include aggravated harassment and criminal mischief — nearly three-quarters of which involved swastikas or graffiti.

Last year, there were 234 anti-Semitic crimes motivated by hate — by far the community targeted the most in the five boroughs.

Also troubling was a rise in robberies, but the most concerning detail about that regards who was committing it, and who the victims were: teens.

“When we really drill down, it’s very apparent: It’s kids that are victims, it’s kids that are committing these robberies,” Shea said at the Monday afternoon press conference.

Teenage robbery victims jumped up nearly 43 percent since mid-year, said LePetri, with the biggest spikes in Manhattan and the Bronx. The largest increase was among 14- and 15-year-old robbery victims, many of whom were robbed going to or from school, police said.

Shea said that starting in February, the department is launching several new projects aimed at helping young people.

Among the good notes to come from the report: Overall crime was down for 2019, with nearly 1,000 less victims on the whole for the city.