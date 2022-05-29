NYPD Cops Patrolling NYC Corner Narrowly Missed in Broad Daylight Shooting

Bullets flying in broad daylight Saturday afternoon nearly struck two NYPD officers on patrol at a Queens corner not far from a community park.

Surveillance video shows the officers at the corner of Beach 66th Street and Beach Channel Drive, just south of Rockaway Beach, jumping into action after realizing they've been caught in the crossfire.

A female officer is seen running for cover, while her partner draws his gun and nearly trips over the fire hydrant.

SEE IT: Cops fired upon in the Rockaways https://t.co/x4j2I1pQjo pic.twitter.com/Twn5llrjTb — myles miller (@MylesMill) May 29, 2022

Another angle of the video shows two figures walking up Beach 66th Street, walk out of the camera’s view and then run away after the shots are fired.

Law enforcement on scene said they believe those two individuals were shooting diagonally at another group that was hanging outside of a deli and were not targeting police.

Anthony Henderson confused the gunfire for firecrackers until he saw police officers close off the street.

"They ain’t do nothing but try and look out for us, put their lives on the line every day," Henderson said.

An innocent bystander walking on the block is seen on video ducking for cover as he realizes he's also caught in the crossfire.

The NYPD said one of the officers was transported to a hospital for ringing in their ear, but no one was struck by the gunfire.