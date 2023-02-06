NYPD Cop Suspected of Smashing Into Cars Drunk, Shooting at Uber Driver in Brooklyn

A wild scene unfolded in Brooklyn over the weekend when an off-duty NYPD officer, in a suspected booze-fueled trip, fired his gun at a bystander after crashing into several parked cars.

The chaos unfolded around 2 a.m. Saturday in Bed-Stuy. Sources said officers responded near Tompkins Avenue and Vernon Avenue for a 911 call of shots fired.

Witnesses told police the man had crashed into three parked cars nearby before getting out of his personal vehicle. His own car now too damaged to drive, the causing driver appeared to hail an Uber driver. But the pick-up did not go according to plan.

Police believe the man may have been menacing the driver before eventually pulling out a firearm and firing at least one shot in the direction of the rideshare driver. The bullet missed the Uber driver and struck an empty car nearby.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The man failed a breathalyzer and was placed under arrest, officials said. It was then discovered the man was an off-duty cop stationed at a precinct in the Bronx.

Officers transported the off-duty cop to Brooklyn Hospital and was placed under suspension by ranking NYPD officials.

Charges were pending.