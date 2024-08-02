One shot NYPD sergeant out of hospital, 2nd likely to be released Friday as suspect awaits charges

One NYPD sergeant has been released from the hospital and a second is expected to go home Friday after they were shot in Manhattan while chasing a robbery suspect Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

Meanwhile, charges are pending against the 22-year-old suspect, who was restrained by the same sergeants he wounded, and others, before being taken to a police station on the Lower East Side. Authorities identified him a day ago as Joshua Dorsett.

The sergeants were responding to a reported gunpoint robbery on Canal Street and were chasing the suspect up Delancey Street. They caught up to him and were trying to take him into custody when the gun went off. It fired one shot; the bullet hit both officers.

One officer who suffered a graze wound was released from the hospital Thursday. The other was held for observation.

“Today is yet another reminder of the dangers New York City police officers face every day as they go out there to keep our city safe,” Police Commissioner Edward Caban said at a news conference at Bellevue Hospital, where the sergeants were treated.

Police recovered a Taurus semi-automatic pistol at the scene.

Online court records didn't list a lawyer for Dorsett. A message seeking comment was left with a lawyer representing a man with Dorsett's name in another case. Kenny said that hours before the shooting, Dorsett made a required monthly visit with his probation officer.

The shooting snarled Canal Street just before rush hour. Police blocked off the busy boulevard — lined with shops, restaurants and street vendors — with vehicles and yellow crime scene tape as investigators looked for signs of the shooting and scoured nearby delis for surveillance footage.