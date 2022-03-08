NYPD Cop Indicted on Reckless Endangerment Charge in 2021 Car Stop

A 29-year-old NYPD officer with the Bronx's 44th Precinct was arrested and indicted on reckless endangerment charges Tuesday in a case stemming from a February 2021 traffic stop in the borough he serves, law enforcement sources say.

The officer, identified by sources as Richard Delahanty, was involved in a car stop around 6 p.m. two days after Valentine's Day that year. The driver kept moving despite police efforts to pull the vehicle over, and Delahanty allegedly fired six shots at the car as it sped away, which could be a violation of department policy.

The circumstances of that case remain under investigation. It didn't appear anyone was seriously hurt. Information on a possible attorney for Delahanty wasn't immediately available.

News of the arrest comes about a day after a separate and unrelated car stop in the Bronx led to an 18-year-old man getting shot in the head and critically injured by police as he allegedly tried to flee the scene and drove at officers.

The man's father says he wants the state attorney general to investigate the shooting, while NYPD officials refer to a standing department policy regarding firing at moving vehicles. Cops aren't supposed to shoot at one unless something other than the vehicle is being used by a weapon, though there is what officials described as a "carve-out there that gets reviewed on a case by case basis."

Body warn camera and nearby surveillance footage are being reviewed by investigators.