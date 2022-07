An NYPD officer is in custody in Suffolk County after allegedly firing a gun twice into the air during a dispute with his girlfriend, law enforcement sources said Friday.

Suffolk County PD responded to an address in Patchogue just before 2 a.m. and took Ofc. Miguel Torres into custody, the sources said. Torres is assigned to the NYPD's 23rd Precinct, which covers a mostly residential area of East Harlem.

His duty status was not immediately clear as of mid-morning Friday.