NYPD Commissioner Says Suspensions Expected For Officers Seen Acting Violently Toward Protesters

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said he expects suspensions for some officers who have been recorded interacting with protesters, at times violently, since a wave of demonstrations and looting descended on New York City last week.

Shea took time to plead to politicians to calm down the rhetoric against the NYPD and police officers noting that they have not seriously injured any protester but officers have been shot at, stabbed, hit over the head with a fire extinguisher, and other forms of violence.

The impromptu press conference was conciliatory and direct, and was held without Mayor Bill de Blasio at a police headquarters surrounded by barricades, with officers in riot helmets and exuding an appearance of security not likely seen since 9/11.

Part of the press conference included a detailed discussion of Wednesday night's stabbing attack that is under review as a possible terror attack against cops.

NBC News reviewed surveillance video of the attack which shows two officers standing on a corner when the attacker, whom police identified as Dzenan Camovic, walks up from the other side of the corner and in an instant stabs an officer in the neck, police say just missing his artery.

The NYPD is investigating two separate police-involved shootings, but one might be terror related. Jonathan Deinst reports.

Prior to the press conference, police played a montage of video of attacks on police. The video starts with dramatic body worn camera video of last night's attack with officers yelling for a tourniquet.

Shea called attacks on police over the past week a deeply troubling trend, calling it a "pattern that has been growing and has reached a fever pitch."

Addressing politicians, he said he wants there to be real dialogue and "less press conferences, less tweets, and more accountability." He said rhetoric against police from politicians has raised the temperature in the city.

"It encourages fighting the police during lawful arrests, and while all this is going on we hear silence from so many of our elected officials. It's sickening," Shea said. "We live in a toxic time, one which that increasingly relies on a number of things, selective facts, misinformation and rumor."

But Shea also apologized, saying "for there to be calm there also must be contrition, so I am sorry ... For our part in the damage to civility, for our part in racial bias, in excessive force, unacceptable behavior, unacceptable language and many other mistakes — I am sorry. I have said where officers have acted unprofessional, we will deal with that, I will deal with that."

He says there are about seven videos that are under review by internal affairs, with another three that may come under review from Wednesday night.

"I can tell you without a doubt there will probably be some suspensions," Shea said. While some officers could be suspended, Shea said some could even face departmental charges.