NYPD, Citing Middle East Tensions, Increasing Presence at Sensitive NYC Spots

The NYPD's counterterrorism bureau will increase its presence at sensitive locations around the city due to rising tensions in the Middle East, the department said Thursday.

"Due to ongoing tension in the Middle East you may notice an increased #NYPDCT presence throughout NYC focused on sensitive locations. Please help us to keep everyone safe and remember to #SeeSomethingSaySomething," the department tweeted.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Due to ongoing tension in the Middle East you may notice an increased #NYPDCT presence throughout NYC focused on sensitive locations. Please help us to keep everyone safe and remember to #SeeSomethingSaySomething pic.twitter.com/ggfgxn4qup — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) May 13, 2021

Escalating hostilities in recent days between Israel and the Gaza Strip's Hamas rulers have claimed dozens of lives, and sparked protests worldwide, including in New York.