NYPD Chief of Patrol Abruptly Retiring Due to Political Disagreements With Mayor: Sources

The NYPD's Chief of Patrol, Fausto Pichardo, is abruptly retiring from the department due to political disagreements with the mayor's office, sources tell NBC New York.

Pichardo, a 20-year veteran of the department, was named to the position back in December 2019. He was the first Dominican-American to be named to the high-ranking position, which oversaw more than 20,000 of the NYPD's uniformed and patrol officers.

“Since I came on the job in 1999, I wake up each day working to make the streets of New York City safer for police officers and the people we take the sacred oath and are sworn to serve," Pichardo said upon being named Chief of Patrol 11 months ago.

Pichardo, who had been the NYPD's highest-ranking Hispanic officer, filled the position that was vacated by Rodney Harrison, who was named Chief of Detectives. Pichardo previously served under Harrison as executive officer in the patrol bureau.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea credited Pichardo with help "bringing Neighborhood Policing to fruition" at the time of his appointment.

The retirement, which takes effect 30 days from Tuesday, comes amid a months-long surge in violent crime throughout the city. It also comes as the department undergoes some leadership changes, as Chief of Transit Edward Dellatorre will be moved to the labor relations office, and Chief of Transportation Nilda Hoffman is set to retire at the end of October. No official replacements have been named for those positions nor Pichardo's.

