NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison Retiring This Year

Rodney Harrison becomes the second NYPD chief of department to retire this year

NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison -- the force's highest-ranking uniformed officer -- will retire at the end of this year.

Commissioner Dermot Shea announced Harrison's retirement Thursday morning, saying he will step down Dec. 30 after 30 years on the force.

He ascended swiftly in recent years, becoming chief of patrol in Jan. 2018, chief of detectives in Dec. 2019 and chief of department just 10 months ago.

His wife is a retired NYPD lieutenant, and two of their daughters recently became patrol officers.

Harrison becomes the second chief of department to retire this year, after Terence Monahan took a public-safety advisory role with the city last February.

The top ranks of the department are due for another imminent shakeup, with Mayor-Elect Eric Adams expected to announce his choice for police commissioner in the coming days.

