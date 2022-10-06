10 People Hurt, Including Child, After NYPD Car Strikes Crowd in Bronx; 5 Seriously Injured

An NYPD vehicle struck a group of people in the Bronx Thursday afternoon, leaving 10 hurt — including a child, according to officials.

The car was responding to a reported larceny when it was cut off in traffic; the driver swerved and hit the pedestrians at the intersection of Hoe Avenue and Westchester Avenue around 3 p.m. in the Longwood section, police and fire officials said.

A total of 10 people were hurt as a result, including two police officers, and were taken to nearby hospitals. Fire officials said that four people were critically injured, and another person suffered serious injuries as well.

The two officers had minor injuries, according to fire officials. It was not immediately clear how badly injured the child was.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.