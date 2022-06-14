Manhattan

Bomb Squad Investigates Suspicious Package on Manhattan Sidewalk: NYPD

The city warned of traffic delays in the area as authorities investigated

New York City is warning of potential traffic delays in the heart of midtown Manhattan as the NYPD investigates a report of a suspicious package.

Police say a call about a suspicious package on the sidewalk outside 209 West 35th Street, near Seventh Avenue and just a block from Penn Station, came in around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The department's bomb squad was called to the scene to assist as a precaution.

No other details were immediately available.

The NYPD says its investigation is ongoing.

