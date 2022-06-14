Bomb Squad Investigates Suspicious Package on Manhattan Sidewalk: NYPD

New York City is warning of potential traffic delays in the heart of midtown Manhattan as the NYPD investigates a report of a suspicious package.
Police say a call about a suspicious package on the sidewalk outside 209 West 35th Street, near Seventh Avenue and just a block from Penn Station, came in around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.
The department's bomb squad was called to the scene to assist as a precaution.
No other details were immediately available.
The NYPD says its investigation is ongoing.
