NYPD Beefs Up Security Ahead of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

What to Know The NYPD will once again deploy blocker cars, miles of steel barricades, sanitation trucks filled with concrete, and heavy-weapon counter-terror teams to try and ensure that this year’s Thanksgiving Day parade in NYC will be safe, Department officials say.

The deployment of blocker cars, sanitation trucks, and concrete barriers is not a response to the fatal traffic ramming in Wisconsin this past weekend, but does serve as a means to prevent a similar incident.

There are no credible or specific threats to this year’s parade which welcomes back spectators after last year’s largely “virtual” parade in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Part of that plan includes just about 360,000 pounds of concrete barriers – the familiar white concrete blocks with blue “NYPD” lettering – deployed throughout the route to prevent vehicle ramming attacks.

The NYPD has been deploying these low-tech deterrents for the past 5 years particularly after ISIS began encouraging vehicle ramming attacks with success.

Department officials and Mayor Bill de Blasio will hold a 4pm briefing today to discuss security deployments.