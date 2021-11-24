macy's thanksgiving day parade

NYPD Beefs Up Security Ahead of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Part of that plan includes just about 360,000 pounds of concrete barriers

By Tom Winter

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • The NYPD will once again deploy blocker cars, miles of steel barricades, sanitation trucks filled with concrete, and heavy-weapon counter-terror teams to try and ensure that this year’s Thanksgiving Day parade in NYC will be safe, Department officials say.
  • The deployment of blocker cars, sanitation trucks, and concrete barriers is not a response to the fatal traffic ramming in Wisconsin this past weekend, but does serve as a means to prevent a similar incident.
  • There are no credible or specific threats to this year’s parade which welcomes back spectators after last year’s largely “virtual” parade in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NYPD will once again deploy blocker cars, miles of steel barricades, sanitation trucks filled with concrete, and heavy-weapon counter-terror teams to try and ensure that this year’s Thanksgiving Day parade in NYC will be safe, Department officials say.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Part of that plan includes just about 360,000 pounds of concrete barriers – the familiar white concrete blocks with blue “NYPD” lettering – deployed throughout the route to prevent vehicle ramming attacks.

The deployment of blocker cars, sanitation trucks, and concrete barriers is not a response to the fatal traffic ramming in Wisconsin this past weekend, but does serve as a means to prevent a similar incident.

News

Ahmaud Arbery 12 hours ago

All Three Men on Trial Found Guilty in Murder of Ahmaud Arbery

covid-19 safety tips 4 hours ago

NYC Health Chief Shares Tips on How to Stay Safe to Avoid a Post-Thanksgiving COVID Spike

The NYPD has been deploying these low-tech deterrents for the past 5 years particularly after ISIS began encouraging vehicle ramming attacks with success.

There are no credible or specific threats to this year’s parade which welcomes back spectators after last year’s largely “virtual” parade in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Department officials and Mayor Bill de Blasio will hold a 4pm briefing today to discuss security deployments.

This article tagged under:

macy's thanksgiving day paradeNew York CityNYPDManhattanMacy's
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us