Penn Station

NYPD Arrests Suspect in Deadly Stairway Plunge at Penn Station

Authorities have arrested a suspect in the death of a man who was shoved down a Penn Station stairway during an argument at the transit hub earlier this week.

The suspect, identified by the NYPD as 39-year-old Kariym Jackson, faces murder charges as well as a weapons charge. Police said Jackson is homeless but didn't go into detail on what led him to allegedly attack the victim earlier this month at Penn Station.

Cops initially responded to a 911 call of an unconscious man at the transit hub on the night of Aug. 4. Once they got there, they were told a man had been found unresponsive at the bottom of the stairs. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Further investigation revealed the victim, whose name has not been released, got into some sort of argument with an unidentified man and ended up "forced" down the stairs. He suffered head trauma in the fall.

