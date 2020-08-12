Crime and Courts

Brooklyn

NYPD Arrests Livery Driver Accused of Raping 12-Year-Old Passenger

A 12-year old girl reported that she had just been the victim of rape in the rear of a livery cab on Monday, and police arrested the suspect the next day.

The NYPD took 32-year-old Rafael Martinez into custody Tuesday night for allegedly sexually assault the young girl after he picked her up in Brooklyn. Police say the victim's parents ordered a livery cab from an independent cab company to transport her from Myrtle Avenue and Carlson Avenue to Ralph Avenue and Fulton Street.

Somewhere between the 3.5-mile drive, Martinez parked his car, entered the rear of the vehicle with the victim and raped her, according to police. He then got back in the driver's seat and took the girl to her destination.

Martinez has been charged with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, menacing and assault.

This article tagged under:

BrooklynCrime and Courtssexual assault
