NYPD Arrests 28 Protesters at MLK Day Demonstration

At least 28 people were arrested as groups of protesters gathered in New York City to march on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Hundreds of protesters in different groups throughout the city began rallying as early as noon on Monday as a part of a Black Liberation March to commemorate the life and legacy of the Civil Rights leader. The groups calling for racial and social justice peacefully marched from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to City Hall where they were met with a large group of NYPD officers.

The rally came to an end just as many Black Lives Matter protests ended last year. Police told protesters to disperse and violence broke out as officers began arresting demonstrators. A total of 28 people were arrested late Monday, police said.

Ten officers were injured, according to the NYPD, but none in serious condition. One uniformed captain was hit in the head with a glass bottle. It's unclear how many protesters were injured.

Just last week, New York’s attorney general sued the New York Police Department over the rough treatment of protesters, calling it a part of a longstanding pattern of abuse that stemmed from inadequate training, supervision and discipline.

Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit includes dozens of examples of alleged misconduct during the spring demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd’s police killing, including the use of pepper spray and batons on protesters, trapping demonstrators with a technique called kettling and arresting medics and legal observers.

James’ lawsuit is the second major legal action to stem from the NYPD’s handling of the protests.

In October, the New York Civil Liberties Union and the Legal Aid Society sued the city on behalf of protesters who say they were assaulted and abused by police.