NYPD Arrests 26-Year-Old Suspect in Shooting at Grand Central Platform

Police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting a 40-year-old man on a train platform at Grand Central Terminal over the weekend.

The NYPD said 26-year-old Tearance Crumpty of Queens was arrested on Sunday. Crumpty was charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Saturday morning shooting on the 4/5/6 platform.

According to police, a 40-year-old man was transported to Bellevue Hospital after being shot in his left arm. His condition was not known but not believed to be life-threatening.

.@NYPDTransit K9 tracing scent of suspect who shot a man on the 456 platform at Grand Central Terminal. pic.twitter.com/inAJi5E8cB — 𝐌𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐍. 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 (@MylesMill) August 15, 2020

The motive for the shooting is not yet known.

The MTA said all southbound 4 and 6 trains were impacted by the shooting and police investigation.