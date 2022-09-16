NYPD Announces UN General Assembly Street Closures, Traffic Changes: A Complete List

The NYPD announced a list of street closures and expected traffic delays relating to the weeklong United Nations General Assembly.

Drivers should expect extensive street closures and delays across the general UN area in Manhattan. The United Nations is located at 1st Avenue and 42nd Street. The use of public transportation for the duration of the General Assembly is highly encouraged.

The street closures are:

SUNDAY, SEPT. 18, 2022

Beginning at around 10 p.m. the following streets in the vicinity of the United Nations will be closed to vehicular traffic:

1st Avenue from 42nd Street to 48th Street (However, the tunnel underpass from 41st Street to 48 Street will remain open)

44th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

45th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

46th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

The following streets will have managed access and no vehicle parking permitted:

48th Street from Lexington Avenue to Park Avenue

49th Street from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue

50th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

51st Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

MONDAY, SEPT. 19, 2022

The following streets will have one traffic lane dedicated to emergency vehicles for the duration of the General Assembly:

42nd Street from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue

57th Street from 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue

2nd Avenue from 41st Street to 57th Street

The following streets will continue to be closed to vehicular traffic:

1st Avenue from 42nd Street to 48th Street (However, the tunnel underpass from 41st Street to 48th Street will remain open for passenger cars. Trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to access until the end of each day’s session.)

44th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

45th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

46th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

The following will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at about 5 a.m. The area will reopen in the evenings after the day's session:

42nd Street from the FDR Drive to 2nd Avenue

42nd Street Exit and Entrance Ramps of the FDR Drive

The following streets will have managed access and no vehicle parking permitted:

48th Street from Lexington Avenue to Park Avenue

49th Street from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue

50th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

51st Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

The following streets will have one traffic lane dedicated to emergency vehicles for the duration of the General Assembly:

42nd Street from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue

57th Street from 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue

2nd Avenue from 41st Street to 57th Street

TUESDAY, SEPT. 20, 2022

The following streets in the vicinity of the United Nations will continued to be closed to vehicular traffic:

1st Avenue from 42nd Street to 48th Street. (However, the tunnel underpass from 41st Street to 48th Street will remain open for passenger cars. Trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to access until the end of each day’s session.)

44th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

45th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

46th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

49th Street from 3rd Avenue to Lexington Avenue

The following streets will have one traffic lane dedicated to emergency vehicles for the duration of the General Assembly:

42nd Street from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue

57th Street from 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue

2nd Avenue from 41st Street to 57th Street

The following will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at about 5 a.m.:

42nd Street from the FDR Drive to 2nd Avenue

42nd Street Exit and Entrance Ramps of the FDR Drive

Please note: These areas will reopen each evening after the day’s session.

The FDR DRIVE will be subject to intermittent closures:

Southbound at 63rd Street

Northbound at South Ferry

The following streets will have managed access and no vehicle parking permitted:

48th Street from Lexington Avenue to Park Avenue

49th Street from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue

50th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

51st Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21, 2022

The following streets will have one traffic lane dedicated to emergency vehicles for the duration of the General Assembly:

42nd Street from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue

57th Street from 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue

2nd Avenue from 41st Street to 57th Street

The following streets in the vicinity of the United Nations will continued to be closed to vehicular traffic:

1st Avenue from 42nd Street to 48th Street. (However, the tunnel underpass from 41st Street to 48th Street will remain open for passenger cars. Trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to access until the end of each day’s session.)

44th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

45th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

46th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

The following will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at about 5 a.m., but will reopen in the evenings after the day's session:

42nd Street from the FDR Drive to 2nd Avenue

42nd Street Exit and Entrance Ramps of the FDR Drive

The FDR DRIVE will be subject to intermittent closures:

Southbound at 63rd Street

Northbound at South Ferry

The following streets will have managed access and no vehicle parking permitted:

49th Street from 3rd Avenue to Lexington Avenue

50th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

51st Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

THURSDAY, SEPT. 22, 2022

The following streets will have one traffic lane dedicated to emergency vehicles for the duration of the General Assembly:

42nd Street from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue

57th Street from 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue

2nd Avenue from 41st Street to 57th Street

The following streets in the vicinity of the United Nations will continued to be closed to vehicular traffic:

1st Avenue from 42nd Street to 48th Street. (However, the tunnel underpass from 41st Street to 48th Street will remain open for passenger cars. Trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to access until the end of each day’s session.)

44th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

45th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

46th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

The following will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at around 5 a.m.:

42nd Street from the FDR Drive to 2nd Avenue

42nd Street Exit and Entrance Ramps of the FDR Drive

Please note: These areas will reopen each evening after the day’s session.

The following streets will have managed access and no vehicle parking permitted:

49th Street from 3rd Avenue to Lexington Avenue

50th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

51st Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23, 2022

The following streets will have one traffic lane dedicated to emergency vehicles for the duration of the General Assembly:

42nd Street from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue

57th Street from 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue

2nd Avenue from 41st Street to 57th Street

The following streets in the vicinity of the United Nations will continued to be closed to vehicular traffic:

1st Avenue from 42nd Street to 48th Street. (However, the tunnel underpass from 41st Street to 48th Street will remain open for passenger cars. Trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to access until the end of each day’s session.)

44th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

45th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

46th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

The following will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at about 5 a.m., but will reopen in the evenings after the day's session:

42nd Street from the FDR Drive to 2nd Avenue

42nd Street Exit and Entrance Ramps of the FDR Drive

The following streets will have managed access and no vehicle parking permitted:

49th Street from 3rd Avenue to Lexington Avenue

50th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

51st Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24, 2022

The following streets will have managed access and no vehicle parking permitted:

49th Street from 3rd Avenue to Lexington Avenue

50th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

51st Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

