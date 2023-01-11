NYC's Traffic Isn't Worst in the World, or Even the US — See What Cities Have it Worse

Anyone who drives in New York City knows how stressful and frustrating the traffic jams can be. But believe it or not, it could be even worse.

According to mobile analytics company INRIX, the average New Yorker sits in 117 hours of traffic every year. The company's global traffic scorecard puts a price on that wasted time and fuel at roughly $2,000 per person, per year.

That rate isn't the worst in the world, worst in the country or even worst in the northeast. INRIX found that London had the worst overall traffic numbers, as drivers in England's capital city spent approximately 156 a year stuck in their cars.

Chicago had the worst congestion in the U.S., second only to London with 155 hours spent in traffic. Paris came after that, with 138 hours lost to traffic, and Boston was fourth with 134 hours. NYC was 5th.

Boston saw the greatest increase in congestion, up 79 percent from 2021. Chicago's was up 49 percent, while NYC remained a bit more stagnant, increasing 15 percent from the previous year.

No other American city landed in the top 10, which was rounded out by Bogota, Toronto, Miami, Palermo and Monterrey, in Mexico.