NYC's Historic Green-Wood Cemetery Is Searching For Its First Artist-In-Residence

Green-Wood Cemetery, a national landmark located in Brooklyn, is seeking applications for its first artist-in-residence program.

Green-Wood’s new Artist-in-Residence program was created as a means of allowing emerging and mid-career artists to engage with the site’s unique art, history, and nature.

Since its founding in 1838, the Cemetery has inspired generations of painters, writers, and musicians. The artist selected for this program will continue in the tradition of creativity.

The residency is open to those living in the Big Apple and working in the visual or the performing arts. However, special consideration will be given to those whose final project will allow for community engagement with the surrounding neighborhoods of Green-Wood.

The artist will be provided an honorarium and studio space in the Historic Landmark Gatehouse on Fort Hamilton Parkway. The artist chosen will also have access to the Cemetery’s professional staff and archives and historical collections.

The 9-month residency will take place from January to September 2021. The chosen artist will have use of Green-Wood’s grounds as a creative resource and inspiration.

Founded in 1838, Green-Wood was one of the first rural cemeteries in the nation. Attracting roughly half a million visitors a year, Green-Wood was second only to Niagara Falls as the nation’s greatest tourist attraction at one point in time. Green-Wood’s popularity inspired the creation of public parks, including New York City’s Central and Prospect Parks.

Green-Wood boasts 478 acres of hills, valleys, glacial ponds and paths and has one of the largest outdoor collections of 19th- and 20th-century statues and mausoleums. Among the cemetery's 560,000 permanent residents are Leonard Bernstein, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Louis Comfort Tiffany, baseball legends, politicians, artists, entertainers and inventors.

Those interested in applying, click here. The deadline to apply is Sept. 2 and there is a $10 application fee.