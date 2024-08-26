Groom, cousin mourned on would-be wedding day as cops hunt for NYC driver in wrong-way crash

A wrong-way driver was still on the run from police two days after causing the Henry Hudson Parkway crash that killed Kirk Walker and his cousin the day before the 38-year-old was set to marry his fiancé.

Instead of walking down the aisle Sunday, Shauntea Weaver and family mourned the deaths of Walker and Robert McLaurin, the groom's cousin who traveled from North Carolina for the nuptials.

The two men were traveling in the northbound lanes near West 165th Street around 2:20 a.m. Saturday when they were struck head-on by a pickup truck. They were rushed to the hospital but neither survived their injuries.

In the emergency room, Weaver, a registered nurse, heard those dreaded words.

"Being a medical professional, I know what 'time' means, that's pronouncing time of death," Weaver said.

Police said at least three other people in different cars were injured in the crash. The wrong-way driver and his passenger hopped out of the truck that burst into flames from the impact. The passenger, slowed down by a hurt ankle, was stopped by police while the driver managed to flee the area.

"[Walker] was just trying to come home, he was driving home and a reckless person took two lives," Weaver said.

It took eight months of dating for Walker to know that Weaver was the one. The couple operated a rental car business together. Family and friends gathered Sunday not for the wedding but a vigil for the groom-to-be and his cousin.

"Our wedding was supposed to be very elaborate as well, we put a lot of time, effort and money into this wedding and it was really supposed to be right now," she said Sunday.

Lailah Parrish, Weaver's daughter from a previous relationship, also knew Walker was the right man for her mom.

"He's always tried to give me, my mom and my brother the world," Parrish said.

On what was supposed to be one of the happiest days of her life, Weaver said she had one message for the driver.

"It's just disgusting. I hope that you suffer the way that myself and my family is suffering because you took two innocent lives," she said.