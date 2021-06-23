NYC Women Targeted in Anti-Muslim Attack Spree, 1 Suffers Broken Nose: Cops

Police are looking for a man they say attacked two women in two areas of Queens in an hour-span on Father's Day in what authorities are investigating as an anti-Muslim crime spree, authorities said Wednesday.

Both women had been walking with men at the times they were attacked. In both cases, the women appeared to be the targets of the beatings.

The first attack was near Liberty Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Cops say the suspect followed a 31-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman while making anti-Muslim statements, then punched the man in the back and grabbed and tugged on the woman's hijab. He also punched her in the arm.

Both of those victims refused medical attention, though they suffered some pain and redness, according to police.

In the second attack, which happened an hour later near Inwood and Liberty avenues, the NYPD says the same suspect followed a 64-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman, again while making anti-Muslim statements.

He then attacked the woman, punching her multiple times in the face and head before running off. She suffered a fractured nose and small lacerations to her head and face. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. The man wasn't hurt.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.