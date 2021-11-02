New York City

NYC Woman Shot in Eye After Looking Through Peephole: Police

A New York City woman was shot in the eye on Monday when she went to see who was at her apartment door, according to police.

The 37-year-old victim who lives at the Douglass Houses in Manhattan told police she heard a knock on her door sometime before 8 p.m. When she went to look through the peephole, she heard a gunshot and felt pain in her eye. Police say EMS personnel transported Rena Gatewood to St. Luke's Hospital where she's expected to recover.

Officers found one shell casing at the scene and investigators are currently searching for video evidence of the suspect, whose motive is unclear.

No arrest has been made and no other information was immediately available.

