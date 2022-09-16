NYC Woman in Stolen Car Flings EMT Over Hood, Critically Injuring Her in Crash: Cops

A 31-year-old Staten Island woman has been arrested on a litany of charges for allegedly hitting an off-duty EMT as she tried to get into her own car, flinging her over the hood and windshield and leaving her critically injured on the pavement, authorities said Friday.

Nicole Marino is charged with criminal possession of stolen property, grand larceny auto, obstructing governmental administration, falsely reporting an incident and other crimes in the vehicle-wrecking crash on North Railroad Avenue a day ago. Details on the

Police say Marino was behind the wheel of a 2006 Chevy Impala that hit the 29-year-old EMT on North Railroad just past Locust Avenue a day ago. The EMT ended up on the windshield of Marino's vehicle and then the hood before she ended up on the road. Cops say Marino hit another car after that, a parked and unoccupied Volvo, before she stopped.

She was taken into custody at the scene and later charged. Information on an attorney for her wasn't immediately available.

The EMT suffered significant trauma to her right leg as well as facial trauma, police said. She remained in critical condition at Staten Island University North Hospital early Friday, officials said.