NYC Woman Hurt in Shooting While Walking With 2-Year-Old Daughter: Police

A 26-year-old New York City woman was walking with her 2-year-old daughter during the evening commute on Thursday when she was shot in the thigh.

Fortunately, the child wasn't hurt and law enforcement officials say they were looking at possibilities that the woman was not the intended target of the shooting on West 225th Street in the Bronx, near the #1 train. The mother was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The gunman ran off and it's unclear why the shot was fired.

A witness working nearby said he heard the gunshot and heard the woman screaming for help.

No other information was immediately available.