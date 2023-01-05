Queens

NYC Woman Found Safe After Vanishing While Getting Off Subway on NYE

By NBC New York Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A 21-year-old Queens woman who went missing without a trace on the night of New Year's Eve has been found safe, according to police.

Adamaris Garcia had finished her shift at a Manhattan restaurant around 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 and then went out with a friend. Garcia took the northbound N train and got off at the Queensboro Plaza station, last being seen around 11:15 p.m.

That is until police said after 1 a.m. Thursday that Garcia had returned home in good health. No further explanation was given for her disappearance, where she went or why.

Her family had been desperate to find her, and had assumed that she was going to walk from the N and transfer to another train that would have taken her home.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

It wasn't immediately clear who reported Garcia missing.

More News

Damar Hamlin 19 hours ago

Damar Hamlin Update: Relative Says Breathing Has Improved for Bills Safety

Australia Jan 2

Helicopters Collide Over Australian Beach, 4 People Dead

This article tagged under:

QueensTimes SquareNYC Subwaymissingcrime stoppers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us