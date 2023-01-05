NYC Woman Found Safe After Vanishing While Getting Off Subway on NYE

A 21-year-old Queens woman who went missing without a trace on the night of New Year's Eve has been found safe, according to police.

Adamaris Garcia had finished her shift at a Manhattan restaurant around 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 and then went out with a friend. Garcia took the northbound N train and got off at the Queensboro Plaza station, last being seen around 11:15 p.m.

That is until police said after 1 a.m. Thursday that Garcia had returned home in good health. No further explanation was given for her disappearance, where she went or why.

Her family had been desperate to find her, and had assumed that she was going to walk from the N and transfer to another train that would have taken her home.

It wasn't immediately clear who reported Garcia missing.