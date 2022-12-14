Brooklyn

NYC Woman Found Dead After Fire Was Burned Alive, Investigators Say

Cops now say the Nov. 11 fire that killed a woman in her Brooklyn apartment was intentionally set -- and it appears the flames weren't used just to cover up a homicide. They were the weapon

By NBC New York Staff

Generic flames of a fire, 16 February 2006. AFR Photograph by JESSICA SHAPIRO
Fairfax Media/Getty Images

A 40-year-old woman found dead after a Brooklyn fire last month appears to have been burned alive, with investigators ruling her death a homicide based on findings from the medical examiner's office.

The NYPD said Wednesday that the city medical examiner determined Sugerys Ramirez died of thermal injuries from an intentional fire at her home on Van Siclen Avenue early the morning of Nov. 11.

Firefighters responding to the scene found Ramirez unconscious in an apartment -- and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities now say Ramirez was a victim of homicidal violence, but whatever was used to set the fire that killed her -- and whoever did it -- remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

